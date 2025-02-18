Israel army pulls out of Lebanon border villages, holds five positions

BEIRUT: Israel’s army has pulled out of southern Lebanese villages but remains in five positions, a Lebanese security source said, as a deadline for the withdrawal expired Tuesday under a peace deal with Hezbollah.

“The Israeli army has withdrawn from all border villages except for five points, while the Lebanese army is gradually deploying due to the presence of explosives in some areas and damage to the roads,” the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP.

A deadline expired for all Israeli troops to leave south Lebanon, hours after Israel said it planned to remain in five strategic locations.

Israeli troops had started withdrawing Monday from some border villages, according to a Lebanese security official, but they seemed poised to stay in key areas.

“Israeli forces are beginning to withdraw from border villages, including Mais al-Jabal and Blida, as the Lebanese army advances,” the official told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Hezbollah strongholds in south and east Lebanon and south Beirut saw heavy destruction during two months of all-out war and a year of cross-border hostilities over the Gaza conflict.

Authorities estimate reconstruction costs could reach more than $10 billion, while more than 100,000 remain internally displaced according to United Nations figures.

Despite the devastation, thousands have been waiting eagerly since the November 27 ceasefire to return home, inspect their properties and in some cases search for the dead under the rubble.

Several border towns and villages, including Mais al-Jabal’s municipality, have called on displaced residents to wait for the Lebanese army to deploy there before coming back, so as to guarantee their “safe” return.

Lebanese television channel LBCI reported Tuesday that the country’s army had moved overnight into Mais al-Jabal, Blida, Yaroun, Maroun and Mahbib.

‘Lost young people’

Under the ceasefire, brokered by Washington and Paris, Lebanon’s military was to deploy alongside United Nations peacekeepers as the Israeli army withdrew over a 60-day period that was extended to February 18.

Hezbollah was to pull back north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the border, and dismantle remaining military infrastructure there.

Hours before the deadline, Israel’s military said Monday it would remain temporarily “in five strategic points” dotted along the length of the shared border in order to “continue to defend our residents and to make sure there’s no immediate threat”.

Lebanese authorities have rejected any extension of the withdrawal period, urging sponsors of the deal to pressure Israel to pull out.

Israeli troops are still present in a handful of villages and towns in southeast Lebanon.

On Monday, Ramzi Kaiss from Human Rights Watch said “Israel’s deliberate demolition of civilian homes and infrastructure” was making it “impossible for many residents to return”.