Israel army says reports of fallen projectiles in several areas

TEL AVIV: The Israeli military deployed search and rescue teams to multiple locations across the country following reports of fallen projectiles after Iran launched missiles toward Israel on Saturday.

“Search and rescue forces are operating in several locations across the country where reports of fallen projectiles were received. The public is requested to continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command,” the military said.

Iran responded swiftly and has targeted key Israeli cities with a barrage of Ballistic missiles.

Loud explosions heard at the port city of Haifa, Hebron and Tel Aviv as sirens wailing in Israel after Iran’s missile attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has said that the Iranians will get an opportunity of changing the regime.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a first wave of missile and drone attacks against Israel in retaliation for the strikes, according to the Tasnim news agency.

IRGC targets US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain

Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that they had targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, after the Gulf state said the American base had been hit by a missile attack, according to a statement carried by local media.

“The IRGC’s missiles and drones have struck the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and other American bases in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, as well as military and security centers in the heart of the occupied territories, with severe blows,” Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement carried by the Tasnim news agency.