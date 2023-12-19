Israel bombs Gaza as UN weighs new ceasefire call

Israel carried out more deadly strikes on Gaza Tuesday ahead of an expected UN Security Council vote on another ceasefire appeal, as concern mounted over the war’s impact on global shipping.

Yemen’s Huthi rebels have repeatedly attacked cargo ships in the Red Sea, leading major firms to divert their vessels and the United States to announce an international naval coalition to protect them.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin — who on Monday pledged “ironclad” US support for Israel — joined an online conference on the coalition set to include warships from Britain, France, Italy, Spain and other countries.

A top Huthi official later Tuesday said any country that acts against the rebels “will have its ships targeted in the Red Sea”.

Israel maintained its bombardment and ground combat Tuesday in the third month of the bloodiest-ever Gaza war, which started with unprecedented attacks by Hamas against Israel on October 7.

The Palestinian group burst through the militarised Gaza border fence, killed around 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, and abducted about 250, according to the latest Israeli figures.

Gaza’s health ministry says Israel’s military response has killed more than 19,667 people, mostly women and children. The UN estimates 1.9 million of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents are displaced.

Homes have been destroyed, forcing many into overcrowded shelters as they struggle to find cooking fuel, food, water and medical care.

With power and communication cuts, Gazans are returning to time-worn traditions including battery-powered radio sets to get news of the war.

“Here in Gaza we’re moving backwards,” said Salah Zorob, 37, outside his tent. “They’re going to take us back to the Stone Age.”

Tor Wennesland, the UN’s special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, said delivery of humanitarian aid “continues to face insurmountable challenges”.

Explosions were heard Tuesday night in the northern Gaza area, over a live AFPTV feed.

Strikes on Rafah overnight Monday-Tuesday killed at least 20 more people, the health ministry said, bringing more suffering to the southern town that has become a vast camp for displaced Palestinians.