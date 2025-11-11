Israel buries hostage officer killed in Gaza 11 years ago

Hundreds of Israelis gathered Tuesday in the central town of Kfar Saba to lay to rest army officer Hadar Goldin, whose remains were returned by Hamas after being held in Gaza for more than a decade.

Israel received Goldin’s remains on Sunday as part of an ongoing Gaza ceasefire deal brokered by US President Donald Trump.

His father, Simcha Goldin, hailed his son as a “Jewish warrior”, while urging tearful mourners to “behave righteously and do not hate one another. That is Hadar’s legacy.”

Hadar Goldin, 23, was killed on August 1, 2014, during a previous Israeli offensive in Gaza known as “Operation Protective Edge”.

He was leading a mission to destroy Hamas tunnels when he was ambushed, killed and his body seized just hours into a short-lived truce.

His return closes an agonising 11-year ordeal that haunted his family.

“Today is a hard day, but I am happy because Hadar’s coming was a dream,” Israel Blumshtein, a 76-year-old resident of Kfar Saba, told AFP.

‘Some kind of relief’

Goldin’s twin brother, Tzur Goldin, said Hamas’s hostage-taking sought “to weaken Israeli society, which is built on family”.

“It aims to set one family’s interests against those of the whole, to force us to decide who matters more or less, to privilege one value over another, to destroy us from within,” he continued.

Goldin’s family held a symbolic funeral in 2014 after parts of his body were recovered from a tunnel soon after his death, but repeated attempts to retrieve the rest of his remains through previous prisoner exchanges failed.

Since the truce in the latest Gaza war came into effect on October 10, Hamas has returned all 20 living hostages it held and the remains of 24 others, including Goldin.

Four bodies of hostages seized during Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack — which sparked the retaliatory war in Gaza — are still in the Palestinian territory.