Israel calls on residents to evacuate over 20 areas in south Lebanon

The Israeli military on Tuesday called on residents in more than 20 areas of southern Lebanon to evacuate, hours after saying it launched ground raids across the border.

“The IDF (Israeli military) does not want to harm you, and for your own safety you must evacuate your homes immediately. Anyone who is near Hezbollah members, installations and combat equipment is putting his life in danger,” army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X.

“You must head immediately to the north of the Al-Awali River,” near the coastal city of Sidon, Adraee added.

The Israeli military said its forces, backed by air strikes and artillery, carried out “targeted ground raids” on Hezbollah positions along the border.

It said the targets posed an “immediate threat” to northern Israeli communities, and warned Lebanese civilians against travelling in vehicles in a southern zone along the border.

Hezbollah began low intensity strikes on Israeli troops a day after its Palestinian ally Hamas staged its attack on Israel on October 7, which triggered Israel’s devastating assault on the Gaza Strip.