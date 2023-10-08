Israel death toll reaches 700 in Hamas attacks

The death toll of Israelis in Hamas attacks has climbed to 700 whereas 421 Palestinians have also been martyred in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

As per details, the Ministry of Health said that at least 421 people have been killed and more than 2,200 wounded in Gaza.

Israeli air strikes hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes in Gaza, killing more than 421, including 20 children, in keeping with PM Netanyahu’s pledge of “mighty vengeance”.

US move carrier strike closer to Israel

In a separate development, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the US will be moving a carrier strike group closer to Israel, which includes the Ford carrier and ships that support it.

Austin further said added that the US will provide munitions to Israel and its security assistance will begin moving. The Pentagon also plans to add fighter jets in the region.

Palestine’s envoy to UN

Palestine’s envoy to the United Nations said that all those who believe in the UN Charter and international law must not lose sight of the “bigger picture”

“We need to stand up for the vision enshrined in the resolution of the Security Council … and to take the necessary measures to ensure compliance with their provisions,” Riyad Mansour said at the UN headquarters in New York, where an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council will take place.

“Israel expects and demands political and military support, while advancing goals that are fundamentally at odds with international legitimacy and consensus… Can those supporting Israel ignore its colonialist and racist agenda?”

Hamas attack

Fighting between Israeli forces and the Palestinian group Hamas raged Sunday, with hundreds killed on both sides after a surprise attack on Israel prompted Benjamin Netanyahu to warn they were “embarking on a long and difficult war”.

The conflict’s bloodiest escalation in decades saw Hamas carry out a massive rocket barrage and ground, air and sea offensive early Saturday.

Gun battles raged between Israeli forces and hundreds of Hamas fighters in at least 22 Israel locations, including at least two where gunmen were holding hostages, the army said.

It later added that it had fired artillery on southern Lebanon in response to a shot from the area, without providing further details.

“We are embarking on a long and difficult war that was forced on us by Hamas attack,” Netanyahu said on X, formerly Twitter, early Sunday.

“The first stage is ending at this time by the destruction of the vast majority of the enemy forces that infiltrated our territory.

“At the same time, we have begun the offensive phase, which will continue with neither limitations nor respite until the objectives are achieved. We will restore security to the citizens of Israel and we will win.”

Its is pertinent to mention here that Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said Pakistan is deeply concerned by the escalating hostility in the Middle East and the loss of innocent lives.

In a tweet, he said we stand in solidarity with Palestinians and call for an immediate end to the violence and oppression by Israeli occupation forces.