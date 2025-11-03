Israel says identified three hostage remains handed over by Hamas

Israeli authorities identified remains handed over by Hamas as belonging to three hostages taken by the group in October 2023, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday.

“Following the completion of the identification process… representatives of the IDF (military) informed the families of the hostages killed in action… that their loved ones have been repatriated to Israel and identified,” the statement said.

The remains are those of American-Israeli Captain Omer Neutra, 21 years old at the time of his abduction, Corporal Oz Daniel, 19, and Colonel Assaf Hamami, 40, the highest-ranking officer killed by Hamas.

Israel said on Sunday it had received the remains of three additional captives from Hamas as part of the ongoing hostage-prisoner exchange under a US-brokered ceasefire agreement for Gaza.

A fragile truce has held in Gaza since October 10 under a deal focused on the return of all Israeli hostages, both living and dead.

“Israel has received, through the Red Cross, the coffins of three fallen hostages that were handed over to IDF and Shin Bet forces inside the Gaza Strip,” the prime minister’s office said.

An Israeli health ministry spokesperson said later that their bodies had arrived at a national forensic centre “for identification and investigation into the circumstances and cause of death”.

Experts from the centre would then meet with the families of the deceased “to discuss and elaborate on the findings”, the spokesperson said.

Hamas’s armed wing said it had found the remains earlier on Sunday “along the route of one of the tunnels in the southern Gaza Strip”.

Hamas had been holding 48 hostages in Gaza, including 20 confirmed alive, when the ceasefire was announced.

Since the start of the truce, Hamas has released the surviving hostages and begun handing over the remains of 28 deceased captives.

Israel has accused Hamas of dragging its feet in returning the bodies, while the Palestinian group says the process is slow because many remains are buried beneath Gaza’s rubble caused by Israeli relentless bombardment.

It has repeatedly called on mediators and the Red Cross to provide it with the necessary equipment and personnel to recover the bodies.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement that the handover on Sunday showed that the group “was making every effort to return the bodies as quickly as possible”.

In Gaza, Palestinians have been hoping that an Israeli military withdrawal will follow the truce and bring an end to their ordeal.

“We want the second phase of the agreement to begin so that we can return to our homes,” said Naif al-Sulaibi, a resident of Jabalia in northern Gaza.

“As long as the Yellow Line and the army remain here, life is impossible and conditions will stay unbearable,” he added, referring to the de facto boundary marking Israeli military positions inside Gaza.

The implementation of the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan has yet to be agreed, particularly as it concerns disarming Hamas, establishing a transitional authority and deploying an international stabilisation force in Gaza.