Resolution of Israel-Iran conflict to open doors to regional prosperity: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that resolving the Israel-Iran conflict would pave the way for peace and prosperity across the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appreciating the economic team and the coalition parties for their hard work and support in the passage of annual budget 2025-26 through the parliament, called for replicating a similar exemplary unity and efforts to achieve national economic development.

“Now, we must all work together day and night for Pakistan’s economic progress. I firmly believe that this exemplary unity will ensure Pakistan’s economic uplift,” he said in a meeting with members of the Senate and National Assembly after the approval of budget 2025-26.

He said the economic team worked tirelessly to prepare a people-friendly budget and also thanked the allied parties whose consultations helped shape a budget as per the public aspirations.

Discussing the regional situation, he said Allah Almighty had granted Pakistan a splendid victory in response to India’s recent unprovoked aggression against Pakistan.

The Pakistan armed forces, the entire political leadership, the public, civil society, and the media unitedly thwarted the enemy’s evil designs. Pakistan’s victory has elevated its stature among the comity of nations, he added.

He told the parliamentarians that under the leadership of Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the diplomatic delegation effectively highlighted Pakistan’s stance and exposed India’s malicious intentions toward Pakistan on the global stage.

He stated that the multi-party delegation was warmly received internationally, and overseas Pakistanis also enthusiastically greeted them, offering heartfelt tributes to the government and Pakistan armed forces over diplomatic and military triumph.

Coming to recent Israel’s aggression against Iran, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that Pakistan expressed solidarity with the Iranian government and its people at every level.

“I was in constant contact with the Iranian leadership, particularly President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, during the conflict. The resolution of Israel-Iran conflict will open avenues for peace and prosperity in the region,” he remarked.

Chairman of Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, members of the federal cabinet as well as the Senate and National Assembly attended the meeting.