Israel kills 16 Palestinians in West Bank strike

Israel carried out an air strike in the occupied West Bank on Friday as its large-scale military operation entered a third day, with both sides reporting at least 16 Palestinians killed.

A top UN aid official meanwhile questioned “what has become of our basic humanity”, as the war raged on in Gaza and humanitarian operations struggle to respond.

The United Nations has warned the military operation which Israel launched in the West Bank early on Wednesday is “fuelling an already explosive situation” in the territory and has pressed Israel to end it.

In the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris pledged she will not change Washington’s policy of supplying weapons to Israel if elected to the top job in November. But she stressed it was time to “end this war”.

Israel has described its raids on towns and refugee camps across the northern West Bank as “counter-terrorism” operations.

Israeli forces have killed at least 16 Palestinians in the raids since Wednesday, a toll confirmed by the Palestinian health ministry.

The military said one of its “aircraft struck a terrorist cell” near the city of Jenin early on Friday. It did not immediately give further details.

An AFP journalist reported loud explosions from the city’s refugee camp and thick plumes of smoke rising from the area.

Israeli troops pulled back from other West Bank towns late Thursday but fighting raged on around Jenin.

Vaccination ‘pauses’

In Gaza, Israeli artillery pounded western areas of Gaza City early Friday, an AFP journalist said, while a medical source at the southern Nasser Hospital said an Israeli strike killed three people near the southern city of Khan Yunis.

The World Health Organization said Israel had agreed to at least three days of “humanitarian pauses” in parts of Gaza, starting Sunday, to facilitate a vaccination drive after the first case of polio in a quarter of a century was recorded in the territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the measures were “not a ceasefire” in the nearly 11-month-old war triggered by Hamas’s October 7 attack.

The Israeli assault has caused significant destruction, especially in Tulkarem, whose governor Mustafa Taqatqa described the raids as “unprecedented” and a “dangerous signal”.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club advocacy group said at least 45 people had been detained in the West Bank since Wednesday. An Israeli military spokesman said “10 wanted individuals were arrested”.

Violence has surged in the West Bank since Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in Gaza.

The United Nations said on Wednesday that at least 637 Palestinians had been killed in the territory by Israeli troops or settlers since the Gaza war began.

Nineteen Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during army operations over the same period, according to Israeli official figures.

‘Basic sense of humanity’

Israeli shelling in the Jabalia refugee camp killed two people on Friday, the civil defence agency in the Hamas-ruled territory said.

The UN had to halt the movement of aid and aid workers within Gaza on Monday due to a new Israeli evacuation order for the Deir el-Balah area, which had become a hub for its workers.

“More than 88 percent of Gaza’s territory has come under an (Israeli) order to evacuate at some point,” the acting head of the UN humanitarian office, Joyce Msuya.

She said civilians were being forced into just 11 percent of the Gaza Strip, already one of the most densely populated territories in the world before the war.

“What we have witnessed over the past 11 months… calls into question the world’s commitment to the international legal order that was designed to prevent these tragedies,” Msuya said.

“It forces us to ask: what has become of our basic sense of humanity?”

Hamas’s October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,199 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 40,602 people in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry. The UN rights office says most of the dead are women and children.

The war has devastated Gaza, repeatedly displaced most of its 2.4 million people and triggered a humanitarian crisis.

In central Gaza, some Palestinians returned to parts of Deir el-Balah after the military had amended a previous evacuation order.

Mohamed Abu Thuria told AFP he had “found massive destruction everywhere”.

Another displaced Gazans back in Deir el-Balah, Ibrahim al-Tabaan, said: “We lost everything.”