Israel kills over 175 in Gaza bombing after expiration of truce

Israeli warplanes have resumed Gaza bombing after the expiration of the truce, leaving more than 175 Palestinians dead and scores wounded, according to foreign media reports.

Dozens of Palestinians killed since Israel resumed attacks on Gaza after the expiration of the truce, Al-Jazeera quoted health officials.

Israeli army drops leaflets telling people in parts of already bombarded and densely populated southern Gaza to evacuate to nearby areas, signalling an expanding offensive.

The resumption of hostilities came at about 7am local time (05:00 GMT) on Friday, as the deadline for the end of the week-long pause passed.

Reports of rockets and gunfire had emerged in the hour before the temporary truce expired. Israel said that Hamas had violated the agreement, Al-Jazeera reported.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby tells reporters that the US is working to restore the humanitarian pause in Gaza.

He said that the US wants to see more captives released and more humanitarian aid get into the Strip.

The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) says Israeli forces informed “all organisations and entities” operating at the crossing that the entry of trucks is “prohibited, starting from today” and until further notice.

“This decision exacerbates the suffering of citizens and increases the challenges facing humanitarian and relief organisations in alleviating the hardships of citizens and displaced persons due to the ongoing aggression,” the PRCS said in a post on X.

Buffer zone in Gaza

Israel has informed several Arab states that it wants to carve out a buffer zone in Gaza near its border, to prevent future attacks as part of proposals for the enclave after war ends, Egyptian and regional sources said.

A Reuters news agency exclusive said, according to three regional sources, Israel related its plans to Egypt, Jordan, and the UAE. Saudi Arabia has also been “notified”, the report said.

Egyptian security sources told Reuters that Arab states opposed the idea when Israel floated it.