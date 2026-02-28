Israel launches attack on Iran — Live Updates
- Feb 28, 2026
Tehran: Israel has launched a missile attack against Iran, the Israeli defence minister said on Saturday.
Israel’s military said it had protectively sounded air raid sirens in areas across the country “to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward Israel” in retaliation.
Israel’s Channel 12 claimed, citing an Israeli security source, that the attack underway in Iran is a joint US-Israel operation.
[12:34 pM] — Iran’s response will be crushing
Tehran is preparing for retaliation, and the response will be crushing, an Iranian official tells Reuters.
[12:25 pM] — Israel will carry out attacks for four days
The New York Times reported that the first phase of the assault on Tehran is set to last for four days.
[12:17 pM] — Multiple cities targeted
Tehran Times reported strikes in several cities, including Qom, Khoramabad, Esfahan, and Tehran.
[12:15 pM] — Civilians targeted in Tehran
Civilians hit by Israeli strike in Iran
[12:05 pM] — US-Israel joint attack on Iran
The U.S. participated in the attack and was also carrying out strikes. – WSJ citing U.S. official.
[12:00 pM] — Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was not in Tehran
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was not in Tehran during the attacks. – Reuters.