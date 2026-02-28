Israel launches attack on Iran — Live Updates

Tehran: Israel has launched a missile attack against Iran, the Israeli defence minister said on Saturday.

Israel’s military said it had protectively sounded air raid sirens in areas across the country “to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward Israel” in retaliation.

Israel’s Channel 12 claimed, citing an Israeli security source, that the attack underway in Iran is a joint US-Israel operation.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

[12:34 pM] — Iran’s response will be crushing

Tehran is preparing for retaliation, and the response will be crushing, an Iranian official tells Reuters.

[12:25 pM] — Israel will carry out attacks for four days

The New York Times reported that the first phase of the assault on Tehran is set to last for four days.

[12:17 pM] — Multiple cities targeted

Tehran Times reported strikes in several cities, including Qom, Khoramabad, Esfahan, and Tehran.

[12:15 pM] — Civilians targeted in Tehran

Civilians hit by Israeli strike in Iran

[12:05 pM] — US-Israel joint attack on Iran

The U.S. participated in the attack and was also carrying out strikes. – WSJ citing U.S. official.

[12:00 pM] — Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was not in Tehran

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was not in Tehran during the attacks. – Reuters.