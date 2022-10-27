Israel, Lebanon set to sign maritime border deal

NAQURA, Lebanon: Lebanon and Israel were Thursday expected to sign a US-brokered maritime border deal which would pave the way for lucrative offshore gas extraction by the neighbours that remain technically at war.

Hailed by US President Joe Biden as a “historic breakthrough”, it comes as Western powers clamour to open up new gas production and reduce vulnerability to supply cuts from Russia.

The deal, which the US embassy told AFP is scheduled to be signed around 3:00pm (1200 GMT), comes as Lebanon seeks to extract itself from what the World Bank calls one of the worst economic crises in modern world history.

It also comes as Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid seeks to lock in a major achievement days ahead of a general election on November 1.

Hours before the scheduled signing, Lapid claimed that Lebanon’s intention to ink the deal amounted to a de-facto recognition of the Jewish state.

“It is not every day that an enemy state recognises the State of Israel, in a written agreement, in front of the entire international community,” he said, shortly before his government approved signing it.

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun denied that assertion, countering that “demarcating the southern maritime border is technical work that has no political implications”.

“The agreement… will take the form of two exchanges of letters, one between Lebanon and the United States, and one between Israel and the United States,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary General.

The letter exchange is due to take place in the southern Lebanese town of Naqura, in the presence of US mediator Amos Hochstein and the UN’s special coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka.

Rafic Chelala, a spokesman for the Lebanese presidency, confirmed that the Lebanese delegation “will not … meet the Israeli delegation”.

The planned signing comes as political parties in Israel — including Lapid’s centrist Yesh Atid – jockey for position in what will be the fifth general election in less than four years.

Veteran right-winger Benjamin Netanyahu has his sights set on a comeback and he dismissed the maritime deal as an “illegal ploy” early this month.

London-listed Energean on Wednesday said it began producing gas from Karish, an offshore field at the heart of the border agreement, a day after Israel gave the green light.

Lebanon meanwhile will have full rights to operate and explore the so-called Qana or Sidon reservoir, parts of which fall in Israel’s territorial waters, with the Jewish state receiving some revenues.

