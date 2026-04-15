Israel losing support in US: CNN report

WASHINGTON: A new analysis by CNN indicates that Israel is experiencing a significant decline in public support across the United States, including among Republicans, mainly due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten, recent data shows a sharp shift in attitudes toward Israel across multiple political and demographic groups.

Among Republicans under the age of 50, net favorability toward Israel has dropped dramatically—from +28 points four years ago to -2 in 2025 and further down to -16 in 2026, marking a shift of over 40 points.

Support has also declined among moderate and liberal Republicans, who make up roughly one-third of the party base. Their net favorability fell from +26 points in 2022 to -9 points in 2026.

Enten noted that this shift is also reflected in political trends, highlighting figures like Thomas Massie, a Republican known for his critical stance on Israel, who is currently favored to win a competitive primary despite opposition from Donald Trump and pro-Israel groups. He is projected to have a strong chance—around 71%—of securing the nomination in Kentucky’s 4th District.

The data also shows changing attitudes among younger male voters, a key part of Trump’s 2024 coalition. Favorability toward Israel among men under 50 declined from -3 points in 2022 to -47 in 2026.

On the Democratic side, opposition to Israel—previously concentrated among liberal voters—has expanded to moderates and conservatives. Among non-liberal Democrats, net support dropped from +3 points in 2022 to -55 in 2026, a nearly 60-point swing.

Analysts attribute the shift largely to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, particularly following the October 7 attacks and Israel’s subsequent military response.

Enten also pointed to the role of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting his leadership has contributed to declining support among the American public.

The report further noted a surge in public interest around pro-Israel lobbying, with Google searches for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) rising by 363% in 2026.