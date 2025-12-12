Israel reports 100,000 troops suffer psychological trauma from war

The Defense Ministry of Israel has revealed that the number of wounded troops and security personnel requiring long-term care has risen sharply to 82,400, with a rapidly expanding share suffering from psychological trauma.

According to the statistics issued by the ministry’s Rehabilitation Division 31,000 of those under its care are suffering from mental or post-traumatic injuries. Officials warn that the number of psychological cases is expected to approach 100,000 within four years if current trends continue.

Injured Israeli Soldiers Needing Care to Hit 100,000, Ministry Says

The ministry said some 22,000 wounded were added to the system following the 7 October attacks and the subsequent war in Gaza. Of this group, 58 percent are receiving treatment for mental-health injuries. It now processes about 1,500 new applications each month from people seeking official recognition as wounded.

The growing demand has driven a 53 percent increase in the division’s budget, which now stands at NIS 8.3bn (about $2.57bn). Around half is allocated to mental-health services for army personnel.

Over the past year, the number of psychological treatments provided has doubled, while the use of alternative therapies has increased by 50 per cent. Calls to the ministry’s “One Soul” emotional-support hotline have also risen sharply, up 80 percent to more than 20,500.

Israel’s defence ministry also released demographic data on those receiving rehabilitation: 9 percent are women; 26 percent were injured in the past two years; 49 percent were wounded during compulsory army service; 26 percent are reservists; 13 percent are career soldiers; and 9 percent are police officers. Some 68 percent of patients are over 40 years old.

Officials confirmed that 873 people are confined to wheelchairs, including 132 injured since 7 October. The division is also treating 1,061 amputees and 115 people who have lost their sight.

About 1,200 people were killed and 252 Israelis and foreign nationals were taken captive during the Hamas attack on 7 October 2023. The body of Israeli police Master Sgt Ran Gvili is believed to be the last remaining in Gaza.