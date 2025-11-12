Israel negotiator Dermer resigns from ministerial post

Jerusalem: Israel’s strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer, who also led negotiations for the Gaza ceasefire, has announced his resignation from his ministerial post following the return of hostages held in the Palestinian territory.

Dermer, a close aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, spearheaded months of intense negotiations that resulted in the Gaza ceasefire and hostage exchange deal that took effect on October 10.

“This government will be defined both by the attack on October 7th and by the prosecution of the two-year… war that followed,” Dermer wrote in his resignation letter posted on X late on Tuesday.

“Two years later, we have dealt a devastating blow to Iran and are now powerfully positioned to usher in an age of security, prosperity and peace,” he said, describing October 7, 2023 as the “darkest day” for the Jewish people since Israel was created in 1948.

“What the future holds for me, I do not know. But I do know this: No matter what I do, I will continue to do my part to help secure the Jewish future.”

Dermer did not indicate in the letter whether he would remain as lead negotiator in the ongoing talks towards a second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

In a statement on X, Netanyahu thanked Dermer for his “tremendous help to me and the state of Israel”.

“I am sure you have much more to contribute in the future,” Netanyahu wrote.

A large number of Israelis across the political spectrum support the establishment of an inquiry to determine who is responsible for the authorities’ failure to prevent the Hamas attack on October 7, the deadliest in the country’s history.

But Netanyahu’s government has so far refused to set one up, arguing it cannot be established before the end of the war in Gaza.

Dermer, a 54-year-old Miami Beach native, has held the post of strategic affairs minister since 2022. He was appointed by Netanyahu in February to lead the truce talks, despite being little known among Israelis.

His appointment as negotiator drew immediate criticism over his lack of military experience, his rare appearances on Hebrew-language media and what some describe as his limited understanding of the country’s language and culture.

Since the ceasefire took effect in Gaza, Hamas freed all 20 living hostages and returned the remains of 24 other deceased captives, with four other bodies yet to be returned.