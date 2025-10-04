Israel preparing 'immediate implementation' of hostage release plan: PM's office

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Saturday that Israel was seeking the “immediate implementation” of US President Donald Trump’s plan to free Israeli hostages in Gaza, after Hamas said it was ready for peace talks.

“In light of Hamas’s response, Israel is preparing for the immediate implementation of the first stage of the Trump plan for the release of all the hostages,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

“We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump’s vision.”

Earlier, President Donald Trump urged Israel to immediately stop bombing Gaza after Hamas agreed to release hostages and accept some other terms in a U.S. plan to end the war, but vexing issues like disarmament appeared unresolved.

Shortly after, Israeli media reported that the country’s political echelon had instructed the military to reduce offensive activity in Gaza.

Trump said he believed Hamas had shown it was “ready for a lasting PEACE” and he put the onus on Netanyahu’s government.

“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.”We are already in discussions on the details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East.”

