Israel president says country grieving ‘terrible loss’ after Iranian attack

Israeli President Isaac Herzog says the country has experienced a “very sad and difficult morning” after the Iranian missile strikes killed at least eight people and injured dozens more.

Denouncing what he described as “criminal Iranian attacks”, Herzog said in a post on X that he would pray for the wounded to recover and for the Israelis who are still missing to be found.

As we reported earlier, Israeli media outlets said dozens of people were reported missing after a strike in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv.

Israeli authorities have confirmed that at least eight people were killed, over 200 injured, and 35 remain missing following a large-scale Iranian retaliation strike on Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa.

The strikes, which Iran says were in retaliation for earlier Israeli actions, targeted both military and strategic locations, causing significant damage and chaos.

Emergency services are continuing rescue operations, while hospitals remain overwhelmed with casualties.

The Israeli military confirmed that Iranian missiles struck parts of northern Israel. Tehran stated that cities including Haifa and Tel Aviv were targeted using Kheibar, Badr, and Emad missiles.

The situation remains volatile, with Israeli airspace facing incursions by enemy aircraft, according to the Israeli military, and reports suggesting critical infrastructure may have been damaged.

Earlier, Iranian media said air defences were activated Saturday over Tehran and six other provinces, on the second day of Israel’s air campaign against the Islamic republic.

News agency Tasnim said air defences were responding to “hostile targets” over Tehran and in the provinces of Hormozgan in the country’s south, Kermanshah and Lorestan in the west, Qom in the centre, East Azerbaijan in the northwest, and Khuzestan in the southwest. State TV reported air defence activity in the same areas.

Another news agency, Fars, shared images of what it said was the “destruction of two Israeli aircraft in Tehran”.

Iran and Israel targeted each other with missiles and airstrikes early on Saturday after Israel launched its biggest-ever air offensive against its longtime enemy.

Iran says attacks against Israel will continue, senior Iranian military officials were quoted as saying.