Israel pushing region towards all-out war: Egypt, Iraq, Jordan

BAGHDAD: The foreign ministers of Egypt, Iraq and Jordan condemned Israel’s aggression against Lebanon Wednesday, warning that it is “pushing the region towards all-out war”.

The ministers said that stopping the dangerous escalation under way in the region… begins by halting Israel’s aggression in Gaza, in a joint statement issued after a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that for the “first time ever” a missile fired by Hezbollah reached the Tel Aviv area before being intercepted by Israel’s air defences.

“It is the first time ever a Hezbollah missile reached (the) Tel Aviv area. It was intercepted,” an army spokesman told AFP.

Israeli military said it struck the launcher which fired the missile in the Nafakhiyeh area of south Lebanon.

Israeli warplanes also carried out a series of strikes during the night on targets in Lebanese territory, it said.