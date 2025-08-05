web analytics
Israel said it intercepted missile launched from Yemen

The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile from Yemen early on Tuesday after air raid sirens sounded in several areas across the country.

The Houthis’ military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, later said the group had attacked Israel with a missile.

The Iran-aligned group, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen, has been firing at Israel and attacking shipping lanes in what it says are acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Most of the missiles and drones they have launched have been intercepted or fallen short. Israel has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes.

