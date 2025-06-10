Israel says activists from Gaza-bound boat at airport for deportation

Israel said on Tuesday activists from a Gaza-bound humanitarian aid boat that it intercepted have arrived at an airport for deportation.

The Madleen departed from Italy on June 1 aiming to bring awareness to food shortages in Gaza, which the United Nations has called the “hungriest place on Earth”. After 21 months of war, the UN has warned the territory’s entire population is at risk of famine.

“The passengers of the ‘Selfie Yacht’ arrived at Ben Gurion Airport to depart from Israel and return to their home countries,” the Israeli foreign ministry said on social media.

“Those who refuse to sign deportation documents and leave Israel will be brought before a judicial authority.”

Israel intercepted a Gaza-bound aid boat on Monday morning, preventing the activists onboard, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, from reaching the blockaded Palestinian territory.

The Palestinian group Hamas condemned the diversion, saying in a statement the boat was being taken to the Israeli port of Ashdod.

The Israeli government had vowed to prevent the ship from breaching the naval blockade of Gaza, urging it to turn back.

On Sunday, Defence Minister Israel Katz claimed the blockade, in place since years before the Israel-Hamas war, was needed to prevent Palestinian militants from importing weapons.

After diverting the boat, Israel’s foreign ministry posted a picture of the activists all in orange life jackets being offered water and sandwiches.

“All the passengers of the yacht are safe and unharmed,” the ministry wrote on social media, adding that it expected the activists to return to their home countries.