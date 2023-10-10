Israel says Gaza border ‘secured’ as aircraft continue to pound enclave

Israel said on Tuesday it had re-established control over the Gaza border as the death toll from the clashes reached 1500.

Israel imposed a complete blockade on the Gaza Strip including a ban on electricity, water, food and fuel and called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists, raising fears it planned a ground assault.

The Israeli military has claimed that it regained “full control” of the Gaza fence that was breached by the Hamas gunmen who infiltrated into southern Israel on Saturday, according to Al Jazeera.

The violence, which has claimed more than 1,500 lives, prompted street protests in support of Palestinians, and appeals for an end to the fighting and protection of civilians.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said that more than 700 Palestinians had been martyred and 3,726 wounded in Israeli air strikes on the blockaded enclave since Saturday.

Apartment blocks, a mosque and hospitals were among the sites attacked, and the strikes destroyed some roads and houses, according to media reports and eyewitnesses.

“We took ourselves, children and grandchildren and daughters-in-law and we ran away. I can say that we became refugees. We don’t have safety or security. What’s this life? This is not a life,” resident Salah Hanouneh, 73, said.

Israeli TV channels said the death toll from the Hamas attack had climbed to 900 Israelis, with at least 2,600 injured, and dozens taken captive.

Israel also bombed the headquarters of the private Palestinian Telecommunication Co, which could affect landline telephone, internet and mobile phone services.

A simple guide to the Israel-Palestine conflict

The Israel-Palestine conflict has its roots in a colonial act carried out more than a century ago. It has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced many millions.

With Israel declaring war on the Gaza Strip after an unprecedented attack by the armed Palestinian group Hamas on Saturday, the world’s eyes are focused again on what might come next.

Hamas fighters have killed more than 900 Israelis in assaults on multiple towns in southern Israel. In response, Israel has launched a bombing campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip, killing more than 700 Palestinians.