Israel says it retrieved body of Thai hostage from Gaza

Saturday, June 7, 2025
Reuters
By Reuters
TOP NEWS

Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

The Israeli military has retrieved the body of Thai hostage, Nattapong Pinta, who had been held in Gaza since Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday.

Pinta’s body was held by a Palestinian militant group called the Mujahedeen Brigades, and was retrieved from the area of Rafah in southern Gaza, Katz said. His family in Thailand has been notified.

Pinta, an agricultural worker, was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, a small community near the border, where one in four people was killed or taken hostage during the Hamas-led 2023 attack.

The Israeli military said Pinta had been abducted alive and killed by his captors, who had also killed and taken to Gaza the bodies of two more Israeli-American hostages that were retrieved this week.

There was no immediate comment from the fighter group.

Hamas-led fighters killed 1,200 people in Israel in the 2023 attack, Israel’s deadliest day, and took 251 hostages, 55 of whom remain in Gaza. Twenty hostages are believed to still be alive, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel bombarded Gaza that has killed over 54,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities in the Hamas-run strip, and left much of the enclave in ruins, with a population of more than 2 million people largely displaced.

