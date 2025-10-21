Israel says remains of another hostage returned from Gaza identified

Jerusalem: Israel said Tuesday that remains of a hostage held in Gaza, returned by Hamas a day earlier, had been identified as those of Tal Chaimi, a non-commissioned officer killed on October 7, 2023.

“Following the completion of the identification process… representatives of (the army) informed the family of the hostage, Sergeant Major Tal Chaimi, that their loved one had been returned to Israel and his identification had been completed,” the Israeli prime minister’s office said.

Tal Chaimi, 41, commander of the Nir Yitzhak kibbutz defence militia, was killed on the first day of the war after Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. His body was taken to Gaza.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump threatened to “eradicate” Hamas if it breached its ceasefire deal with Israel, as Vice President JD Vance travelled to the region Tuesday to bolster the fragile Gaza truce.

The Trump administration has redoubled its efforts to cement the fragile Gaza peace agreement it helped to broker, after Israel accused Hamas of stalling the hand-over of hostages’ bodies and deadly violence flared up in the territory over the weekend.

“We made a deal with Hamas that they’re going to be very good, they’re going to behave, they’re going to be nice,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

“If they’re not, we’re going to go and we’re going to eradicate them, if we have to. They’ll be eradicated, and they know that.”

Both sides have said they are committed to the US-backed truce despite the weekend’s violence, and Israel confirmed that Hamas handed over the body of a hostage on Monday, taking the total to 13 of the 28 it had pledged to return.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that Hamas had to make good on its commitment to return the remains of all the hostages in order to implement the ceasefire agreement.