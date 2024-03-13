Israel strike on car in south Lebanon kills at least one: state media

BEIRUT: At least one person was killed and three others wounded in an Israeli strike on a car in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, the official National News Agency reported.

Since war erupted between Israel and Gaza-based Hamas in October, Hamas ally Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily fire across the border, raising fears of all-out war.

An AFP photographer saw rescue workers collecting human remains and the mangled wreck of a car engulfed by flames near the Palestinian refugee camp of Rashidiyeh, close to the coastal city of Tyre.

The identity of the person killed was not immediately known.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement says it is acting in support of Palestinians in Gaza and Hamas with its attacks on Israel, while Israel has launched increasingly deep strikes into Lebanese territory, including targeting Hezbollah and Hamas officials.

On Tuesday, Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon killed two Hezbollah members, after a strike in the same region deep inside the country on Monday killed one person.

Hezbollah early Tuesday said it launched “more than 100 Katyusha rockets” at two military bases in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights “in response to Israeli attacks… most recently near the city of Baalbek”, a bastion of the group in the east.

Since hostilities began, at least 320 people, mainly Hezbollah fighters but also 54 civilians, have been killed in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally.

In Israel, at least 10 soldiers and seven civilians have been killed in the cross-border hostilities.