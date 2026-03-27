Israel strikes areas around Pakistan embassy in Iran: Reports

Israel carried out airstrikes in areas around Pakistan embassy and residence of Pakistan ambassador in Iranian capital in Iran on Thursday night, according to Turkiye Today report.

Iranian capital continued to endure sustained aerial bombardment now in its 27th day.

According to report, all diplomatic staff members of Pakistan embassy remained safe in the Israeli airstrikes.

Explosions rocked areas near the Embassy of Pakistan and the residence of Pakistan’s ambassador Muddasir Tipu in Tehran, as the Iranian capital continued to endure sustained aerial bombardment now in its 27th day.

Sources stated that heavy bombing took place in both areas at around 8:00 PM; however, neither the Pakistani Embassy nor the ambassador’s residence suffered any damage.

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No official statement has been issued by the foreign office on the matter yet.

The explosions occurred at a time while Islamabad, alongside Türkiye and Egypt, is actively engaged in shuttle diplomacy aimed at brokering a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Ambassador Mudassir Tipu continues to perform his duties as usual in Tehran along with around 20 diplomatic staff members.