Israel kills over 100 people including 35 children as Gaza sees deadliest night since truce

Gaza City: Gaza’s civil defence agency and hospitals said Wednesday that a series of Israeli strikes killed more than 100 people across the Palestinian territory.

“At least 101 fatalities were brought to hospitals, including 35 children and a number of women and elderly, as a result of Israeli air strikes in less than 12 hours,” said Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas authority.

The toll was confirmed by an AFP tally of reports from medical officials at five Gaza hospitals that received the dead and wounded.

Israel said it had carried out strikes on dozens of Hamas targets following the death of a soldier, with Gaza experiencing its deadliest night of bombing since a US-brokered truce went into effect earlier this month.

After the strikes the Israeli military said it had begun “renewed enforcement of the ceasefire”, though explosions could still be seen on an AFP live video feed of the Gaza skyline after the statement was issued.

US President Donald Trump, who helped to broker the nearly three-week-old truce, had earlier said that nothing would be allowed to jeopardise it, but he also endorsed Israel’s right to “hit back” if attacked.

The territory’s main Al-Shifa hospital said one strike hit its back yard.

“We had just started to breathe again, trying to rebuild our lives, when the bombardment came back,” said 31-year-old Khadija al-Husni, living under canvas at a school in the Al-Shati refugee camp.

“It’s a crime. Either there is a truce or a war — it can’t be both. The children couldn’t sleep; they thought the war was over.”

– ‘We’re exhausted’ –

In the central city of Deir al-Balah, in a tent near the Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Hospital, 40-year-old Jalal Abbas was close to despair and accused the Israelis of seeking false pretexts to resume their campaign.

“The problem is that Trump gives them cover to kill civilians because they mislead him with false information,” he told AFP.

“We want an end to the war and the escalation. We’re exhausted and on the verge of collapse.”

Israel said it launched the wave of strikes after a reservist — Master Sergeant Yona Efraim Feldbaum, 37 — was killed in Rafah when his engineering vehicle was hit by enemy fire.

“A few minutes later, several anti-tank missiles were fired at another armoured vehicle belonging to the troops in the area,” a military official said.

– ‘Escalation’ –

Hamas said its fighters had “no connection to the shooting incident in Rafah” and reaffirmed its commitment to the US-backed ceasefire.

It also delayed handing over what it said was the remains of a deceased hostage, because the “escalation will hinder the search, excavation and recovery of the bodies”.

Militants took 251 people hostage during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the war. After the start of this month’s ceasefire it returned the 20 surviving captives still in its custody and began the process of returning 28 bodies.

But a row over the process of returning the last remains has threatened to derail the ceasefire plan — agreed between Israel and Hamas and backed by Trump’s US administration and regional mediators Egypt, Turkey and Qatar.

Israel accuses Hamas of reneging on the deal by not returning them fast enough, but the Palestinian group says it will take time to locate remains buried in Gaza’s ruins.