Israeli airstrikes kill nine in Yemen: TV report

CAIRO: Israeli airstrikes on Yemen killed nine people early on Thursday, said Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthi movement controlling much of the country.

Seven were killed in a strike on the port of Salif and the rest in two strikes on the Ras Issa oil facility, said Al Masirah, both located in the western province of Hodeidah.

The strikes also targeted two central power stations south and north of the capital, Sanaa, it added.

In a statement, Israel’s military said it “conducted precise strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen, including ports and energy infrastructure in Sanaa”.

The targets struck by the Israel Defence Forces were used by Houthi forces for military purposes, it added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli military said it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November, in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel’s war with Hamas.