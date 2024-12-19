web analytics
9.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, December 19, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Israeli airstrikes kill nine in Yemen: TV report

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

CAIRO: Israeli airstrikes on Yemen killed nine people early on Thursday, said Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthi movement controlling much of the country.

Seven were killed in a strike on the port of Salif and the rest in two strikes on the Ras Issa oil facility, said Al Masirah, both located in the western province of Hodeidah.

The strikes also targeted two central power stations south and north of the capital, Sanaa, it added.

In a statement, Israel’s military said it “conducted precise strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen, including ports and energy infrastructure in Sanaa”.

The targets struck by the Israel Defence Forces were used by Houthi forces for military purposes, it added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli military said it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November, in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel’s war with Hamas.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.