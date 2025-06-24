Israeli attack kills 24 in Gaza as Trump announces Iran-Israel ceasefire

At least 24 Palestinians desperately seeking food aid amid widespread hunger in Gaza have been killed in an Israeli attack in the besieged territory’s central area, ARY News reported quoting Al Jazeera news.

According to the report, the victims were killed while waiting for food at Salah al-Din Street just south of Wadi Gaza in the centre of the Strip.

Footage obtained by Sanad showed the bodies of the victims piling up at Gaza’s Nasser Medical Complex and Al Awda Hospital in Gaza.

Israeli attacks on Palestinians near aid centres have killed more than 400 people and wounded about 1,000 since the Israeli and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began aid distribution on May 27.

It is pertinent to mention here that US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel is “NOW IN EFFECT.”

“THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The US leader had earlier said the truce would be a phased 24-hour process beginning at around 0400 GMT Tuesday, with Iran unilaterally halting all operations first. He said Israel would follow suit 12 hours later.