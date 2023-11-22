Israeli attack kills over 50 from same family in north Gaza

Israeli attack has killed over 50 members of the same family in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, the Palestinian foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki has said the Israeli attack took place on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

“Only this morning, from the Qadoura family in Jabalia, 52 people have been wiped out completely, killed,” al-Maliki said on the sidelines of a briefing by Arab and Muslim foreign ministers in the UK capital, London.

“I have the list of the names, 52 of them, they were wiped out completely from grandfather to grandchildren.”

Earlier today in an important breakthrough, Israel’s government and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to a four-day pause in fighting to allow the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

Officials from Qatar, which has been mediating secret negotiations, as well as the US, Israel and Hamas have for days been saying a deal was imminent.

Hamas is believed to be holding more than 200 hostages, taken when its fighters surged into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

A statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said 50 women and children will be released over four days, during which there will be a pause in fighting.

It is pertinent to mention here that fighting raged in Gaza after Hamas on October 7 launched a surprise attack on Israel, in which around 1,200 people were killed.

Following the attacks, Israel launched a relentless bombing campaign and ground offensive in Gaza Strip. According to health ministry, Israel’s ruthless bombing has killed more than 13,300 people, thousands of them children.