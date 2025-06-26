web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 26, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Israeli commandos operated in Iran during 12-day war: military

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

Israel’s military chief said Wednesday that its commandos had operated secretly inside Iran during the countries’ 12-day war, as its spy chief also hailed assistance from US intelligence.

“We achieved full control over Iranian airspace and in every location where we chose to operate,” chief of staff Eyal Zamir said in a televised address.

“This was made possible thanks to, among other things, coordination and tactical deception carried out by our air force and ground commando units,” he added.

“The forces operated in secret deep within enemy territory and created operational freedom of action for us.”

Both countries have claimed victory in the conflict since a ceasefire went into effect on Tuesday.

The war erupted on June 13 when Israel launched a surprise bombing campaign that it said aimed to stop Iran developing a nuclear weapon — an ambition Iran has consistently denied.

Zamir was the first Israeli official to say publicly that Israeli soldiers had operated on the ground in Iran.

He thanked the United States for what he called its “precise, powerful and impressive” action in the war.

The United States carried out heavy strikes against some of Iran’s key nuclear sites on Sunday.

Zamir said he was in close contact with the US military throughout the Israeli operations.

Early on Wednesday the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, David Barnea, thanked the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for its help in “joint” operations during the war.

He said the CIA “supported Mossad in making the right decisions”.

Zamir added: “The campaign is not yet finished. We must remain on guard — many challenges await.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.