Knifeman who tried to enter Israeli embassy carried ‘martyrdom note’: UK prosecutors

LONDON: A man armed with two knives who tried to enter the grounds of Israel’s London embassy was carrying a “martyrdom note” and told police he wanted to send a message to end the war in Gaza, prosecutors said after charging him with a terrorism offence.

Abdullah Sabah Albadri, 33, appeared in the dock at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, having been charged with preparation of a terrorist act and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

He is accused of having attempted to gain unauthorised access to the grounds of the embassy in West London on Monday evening.

Prosecutor Kristel Pous said Albadri had been seen by police trying to scale a wall outside the embassy on April 28.

Albadri was carrying what Pous described as a martyrdom note, without giving further details. She said Albadri had told police officers he wanted to “do something to send a message to the Israeli government to stop the war” in Gaza.

Judge Tan Ikram remanded Albadri in custody ahead of a hearing on May 7, to give prosecutors the chance to get the Attorney General’s consent to proceed with the terrorism charge.

“We remain in close contact with those based at the Embassy of Israel and we appreciate that these charges will be concerning to them,” Commander Dominic Murphy, head of London police’s Counter Terrorism Command, said in an earlier statement.

“I would like to reassure the public, however, that from our enquiries so far, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this matter and we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public.”

The Israeli embassy said in a statement that British security forces had prevented “an attempted terror attack” from a man armed with a knife, and no staff or visitors had been injured.

“We thank the British security forces for their immediate response and ongoing efforts to secure the embassy,” the statement posted on X said.