Two Israeli far-right ministers urge West Bank annexation

Two Israeli far-right ministers on Sunday called for the annexation of the Israeli-occupied West Bank following Britain, Canada and Australia’s recognition of a Palestinian state.

“The recognition by Britain, Canada, and Australia of a Palestinian state… requires immediate countermeasures: the swift application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the complete dismantling of the Palestinian Authority,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said in a statement, using the Israeli name for the Palestinian territory.

“I intend to submit a proposal for applying sovereignty at the upcoming cabinet meeting.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has also repeatedly called for the annexation of the West Bank, made a similar statement.

“The days when Britain and other countries would determine our future are over.

The mandate is over, and the only response to this anti-Israeli move is sovereignty over the historic homeland of the Jewish people in Judea and Samaria, and permanently removing the folly of a Palestinian state from the agenda,” Smotrich said on X.

“Mr prime minister, the time is now and it is in your hands,” he wrote.