Israeli forces again attack Al-Aqsa Mosque

GAZA/JERUSALEM: Israeli police again stormed Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, hours after the arrest and removal of more than 350 people in a police raid at the compound and despite a U.S. appeal to ease tensions.

In the second instance, late at night, Israeli forces entered the compound of the Mosque and tried to evacuate worshippers, using stun grenades and firing rubber bullets, said staff of the Waqf, the Jordanian-appointed Islamic organisation managing the complex.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said six people were injured.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said: “Israel’s raid into Al-Aqsa Mosque, its assault on worshippers, is a slap to recent US efforts which tried to create calm and stability during the month of Ramadan.”

White House national security spokesman John Kirby voiced concern about the violence at the mosque and said it was imperative that Israelis and Palestinians de-escalate tensions.

On Tuesday night, Israeli forces also attacked the Mosque and viciously assaulted dozens of Palestinian worshippers in occupied East Jerusalem.

On the other hand, an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has been called to discuss the Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The closed-door meeting of the UNSC has been called on the demand of the United Arab Emirates and China.

