Israeli forces committing rampant ceasefire violations: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday said that Gaza ceasefire agreement is being criticized as ‘one-sided’ owing to rampant violations by the Israeli armed forces which is killing Palestinians.

In a post on social media platform X Khawaja Asif said that 352 Palestinians have been martyred since the ceasefire on October 10.

The Sharm El Sheikh agreement was meant to bring stabilization in the region but Israeli actions raising questions over the intentions of enforcement of the agreement, defence minister writes.

“Amnesty International has warned that the Israeli genocidal actions didn’t come to end.”

He asked the international community especially the western governments to press Israel for binding the country to the international law.

Khawaja Asif further writes that the Muslim countries that have backed the agreement, Turkey, Egypt and Qatar, could realize the need to revisit their stance in view of the ceaseless violence.

“Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has already expressed his concern,” he added.