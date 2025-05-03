web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, May 3, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Israeli military says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

The Israeli military said on Saturday it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, as the U.S. intensifies its strikes in Yemen against the Houthi fighters.

The military said sirens were activated in a number of areas in Israel after the missile was launched.

U.S. President Donald Trump in March ordered large-scale strikes against the Houthis to reduce their capabilities and deter them from attacking ships in the Red Sea.

The deadly strikes on the group were the biggest U.S. military operation in the Middle East since Trump took office in January.

The Houthis say their attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping are in solidarity with the Palestinians over the war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza.

The group pledged to expand its range of targets in Israel in retaliation for a renewed offensive in Gaza that began two months ago.

The Yemeni group have also vowed to continue attacks on shipping after the U.S. launched its biggest and deadliest military operation in Yemen since U.S. President Donald Trump took office.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.