Israeli military says ‘resumed combat’ in Gaza after truce with Hamas expires

A temporary truce between Israel and Hamas expired on Friday, with the Israeli army saying combat operations had resumed and an AFP journalist witnessing air and artillery strikes on Gaza City.

“Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory,” the army said in a statement, adding it had “resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip”.

🔴 Following sirens that sounded in communities near Gaza, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a launch from Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 1, 2023

Israeli warplanes are carrying out a series of strikes, and artillery fire inside Gaza City, AFP reports.

Drones could also be heard in the air over the south of the territory for the first time since the truce, an AFP reporter in the area said.

Minutes after a week-long truce between Israel and Hamas broke down earlier today, Israeli military vehicles were firing in northwest Gaza, CNN reports citing Ministry of Interior in Gaza.

In a statement, the ministry also said Israeli aircraft were in the skies above the area.

Talks between Israel and Hamas aimed at renewing a Gaza truce by mediators Qatar and Egypt are continuing despite renewed fighting, a source briefed on the talks told AFP.

“Negotiations are still ongoing with Qatari and Egyptian mediators despite the resumption of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza,” the source said asking to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the talks, after intense overnight discussions failed to secure an eighth ceasefire day.