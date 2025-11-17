Israeli spyware on Samsung phones sparks outrage online

An alleged “unremovable Israeli spyware” on Samsung phones is causing a stir online. The issue is currently trending on X, and numerous media outlets are expected to cover the situation, accusing Samsung of shipping Galaxy phones with this spyware.

Samsung devices come with various pre-installed apps, one of which is AppCloud, claimed to be the unremovable Israeli spyware on Samsung in question. The controversy began when SMEX, a non-profit organization advocating for human rights in digital spaces across West Asia and North Africa, wrote an open letter to Samsung urging the company to stop the forced installation of Israeli-founded bloatware.

AppCloud, which has been available for several years, was developed by ironSource, a company based in Israel that is now part of Unity.

SMEX has stated that its investigation into AppCloud revealed that it is “unremovable” and deeply integrated into the devices’ operating systems, making it nearly impossible for regular users to uninstall without root access. This, in turn, voids warranties and poses security risks. Furthermore, even attempting to disable the bloatware can be ineffective, as it may reappear after system updates.

Meanwhile, AppCloud has been developed as a marketing app that enables other apps to push their installs. A system app has been labeled as “spyware” without technical or genuine proof, and demands grow for its removal.

A rumor has been circulating that the AppCloud is a “spyware” that can be uninstalled, and it is capable of installing additional apps without user consent. It is also blamed for collecting user data with links to the Israeli state.

Other rumors suggest that certain nations, such as China, are contemplating a ban on the sale of Samsung phones within their borders. This is reportedly because the devices come preloaded with Israeli-manufactured spyware.

As the need emerges, Samsung may add an option to allow users to remove this app from the phone’s app directory.