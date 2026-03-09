Israeli strike kills three Palestinians in Gaza City, medics say

An Israeli air strike killed three Palestinians in ​Gaza City on Sunday, said Mohamed Abu Selmia, head of the ‌Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the deadliest incident in Gaza since Israel and the U.S. launched their war against Iran a week ago.

Medics said the three men were near Al-Azhar University ​in western Gaza City, and included a paramedic Mohammad Hamduna, and two ​others named as Mohammad Abu Shedeq and Ahmed Lafi.

The strike hit ⁠near crowded tent camps where Gazans were sheltering, and wounded several other people ​in the area, the medics added.

Such attacks have declined since the start of ​the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran, although Israeli forces have killed several Palestinians over the past week.

The Israeli military issued a statement on Sunday about the strike saying they had killed two ​Hamas members who they alleged had been preparing to attack Israeli soldiers without ​providing evidence.

No militant group has claimed any of the men as members.

The Israeli military declined to ‌comment ⁠in response to Reuters’ request for evidence connecting the men to a potential attack.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire deal that kicked off last October, but violence has continued on a near-daily basis. Both sides have blamed ​the other for the ​violation of the ⁠truce agreement.

The Gaza health ministry said at least 640 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since October. Israel says ​four soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over ​the same ⁠period.

Gaza has been devastated by more than two years of an Israeli onslaught that killed over 72,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, and left much of the ⁠enclave ​in ruins.

The war was sparked by Hamas’ October ​7, 2023 attack on Israel, where the militants killed 1,200 people and took over 250 hostages, according ​to Israeli tallies.