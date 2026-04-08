Israeli strikes kill 89, wound 700 in Lebanon on Wednesday, health ministry says

BEIRUT: Israel’s ⁠strikes ​across ​Lebanon on Wednesday had ​killed “89 ​martyrs and wounded ‌700 ⁠people.”A ​spokesperson for ‌Lebanon’s health ministry ​told ​Reuters.

The spokesperson said 12 ​medics ​were ⁠among the ​dead ​in ⁠southern Lebanon during the Israeli strikes.

White House has said that US President Donald Trump will ‘continue to discuss’ Lebanon with Israel’s Netanyahu after the killings in Lebanon by Israel’s strikes.

Iran will approach peace talks with the ‌U.S. with greater caution than in the past due to a deep lack of trust, and the war will affect the future legal regime of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva said on Wednesday.

The United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire brokered by ​Pakistan, suspending a six-week-old war that has killed thousands, spread across the Middle East and caused unprecedented disruption to the ​world’s energy supplies.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the agreement late on Tuesday, two hours before a ⁠deadline he had set for Iran to open the blockaded Strait of Hormuz or face the destruction of its “whole civilisation”.

“We are ​not putting any trust in the other side. Our military forces are keeping their preparedness…but meanwhile, we will go for negotiations to ​see how serious the other side is,” the ambassador, Ali Bahreini, told Reuters.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he had invited Iranian and U.S. delegations to meet in Islamabad on Friday for what would be the first official peace talks since the war began, and that Iran’s president had confirmed ​it would attend.

Previous nuclear talks in Geneva in late February ended with some progress but no breakthrough, and were set to resume the ​following week in Vienna before the U.S. and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran two days later.

“Because of that reason, everything is now temporary. ‌Even the ⁠arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz is temporary,” Bahreini said.