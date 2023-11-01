Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp ‘could amount to war crimes’: UN

GENEVA: Deadly Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip’s largest refugee camp in Jabalia “could amount to war crimes”, the UN Human Rights Office said on Wednesday.

“Given the high number of civilian casualties & the scale of destruction following Israeli air strikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes,” the office wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

At least 50 people were killed and scores wounded after an Israeli air attack hit apartment blocks in a residential area of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

In a statement, Gaza’s interior ministry said an Israeli air attack hit apartment blocks in a residential area of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, killing and wounding dozens.

The director of a nearby Indonesian Hospital says at least 50 people were killed.

According to health ministry, over 8,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks since October 7. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel.

In another statement issued today, the United Nations decried strikes on Gaza’s largest refugee camp that killed scores of people in attacks.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “is appalled over the escalating violence in Gaza,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

This includes “the killing of Palestinians, including women and children in Israeli airstrikes in residential areas of the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp,” Dujarric said.

“This is just the latest atrocity to befall the people of Gaza where the fighting has entered an even more terrifying phase, with increasingly dreadful humanitarian consequences,” Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian chief, said in a statement.

He said “the world seems unable, or unwilling, to act,” adding “this cannot go on. We need a step change.”

Dujarric said that the secretary-general reiterated that all parties “must abide by international humanitarian law including the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution.”

He also called on them to “bring an end to this shocking violence, pain and suffering.”