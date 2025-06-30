Israelis attack soldiers in occupied West Bank

web analytics
AFP
Israeli civilians assaulted security forces and vandalised military vehicles and a security installation outside an army base overnight in the occupied West Bank, the military said on Monday.

According to Israeli media, settlers targeted the commander of the Binyamin Regional Brigade base in the central West Bank, calling him a “traitor”.

The officer was among troops attacked on Friday night as they tried to stop settlers entering a closed military zone near the Palestinian village of Kafr Malik, following a settler attack that killed at least three Palestinians.

Six civilians were arrested following clashes.

“Dozens of Israeli civilians gathered at the entrance” of the brigade’s base on Sunday evening, the military said in a statement.

“The gathering became violent and some of the civilians at the scene attacked the security forces, sprayed pepper spray at them, and vandalized military vehicles,” it added.

“The IDF (military), police, and border guards intervened to disperse the gathering,” the statement added, noting one Israeli citizen was injured in the confrontation.

In another statement a few hours later, the army said that “Israeli civilians set fire to and vandalized a security site containing systems that contribute to thwarting terrorist attacks” near the base.

Various government leaders condemned the incident.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that “No law-abiding country can tolerate acts of violence and anarchy such as the burning of a military facility”.

He demanded a swift investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich have condemned the incident as “unacceptable” in a statement on X.

Several human rights NGOs have denounced the rise in violence committed by West Bank settlers and their perceived impunity.

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

