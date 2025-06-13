Israel’s attack on Iran shakes foundations of int’l law: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday strongly condemned the “unjustified” Israeli attacks on Iran, calling it a brazen violation of Iran’s sovereignty.

The deputy prime minister, in a statement on his X timeline, said that this abhorrent action had shaken the foundations of international law as well as the conscience of humanity. Besides, the Israeli strikes also gravely undermined regional stability and international security, he added.

The deputy prime minister reiterated that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the Government and the people of Iran.

Earlier, the Foreign Office spokesperson also said that the Israeli military strikes violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran and clearly contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law.

Meanwhile, National Assembly (NA) on Friday unanimously passed a resolution, strongly condemning the Israeli attack on Iran.

The House expressed complete solidarity with the government and people of Iran and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those martyred in the attack.

The resolution, moved by Syed Naveed Qamar, affirmed that Iran has the sovereign right to defend its territorial integrity.

“An attack on Iran’s sovereignty and security is unacceptable,” the resolution stated. “Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with the Iranian government and people.”

The resolution also called for an immediate end to Israeli aggression and urged the United Nations Security Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene emergency meetings in response to the situation.