Israel's Ben-Gvir takes pride in mistreatment of Gaza flotilla activists

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, said he’s proud of the severe prison conditions and mistreatment of international activists detained from a Gaza aid flotilla, according to Lebanese news outlet The Cradle.

Ben-Gvir stated he visited the ‘Ketziot Prison’ in the Negev desert in southern Israel to ensure that the imprisoned activists “receive no special treatment”.

“I was proud that we treat flotilla activists as terror supporters,” he said in comments carried by an Israeli news website, the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

“They should experience the conditions in Ketziot Prison and reconsider approaching Israel. That’s how it works.”

“I am proud of the officers of the Israel Prison Service (IPS) who acted in accordance with the policy set by IPS Chief Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi and me,” he said.

Israeli minister, known for his ‘extremist’ nature, stated that he had visited the flotilla and did not observe any humanitarian aid or compassion. “If any of them believed they would be welcomed here with a red carpet and fanfare, they were mistaken,” he added.

A host of activists released from Israeli custody reported mistreatment and inhumane conditions while in prison.

It is pertinent to mention that Swedish activist Greta Thunberg will be among more than 70 people of different nationalities to leave Israel on Monday after they were seized aboard an intercepted Gaza aid flotilla.

Most, if not all, those being released from Israeli detention will be flown to Greece, where they will be able to get flights to their home countries, their respective governments said on Sunday.

Those flying out of Israel on Monday include 28 French citizens, 27 Greeks, 15 Italians, and nine Swedes.

Twenty-one Spaniards separately returned to Spain on Sunday from Israel.

The release still leaves several foreigners in Israeli custody, including 28 Spanish nationals.