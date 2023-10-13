Israel’s deadly strikes on Gaza amount to ‘collective punishment’: UN experts

NEW YORK: In a stark development, a group of United Nations human rights experts has condemned the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, denouncing attacks on civilians in both Gaza and Israel.

They’ve stated that the Jewish state is now committing “war crimes” through “collective punishment” by blockading aid to the Gaza enclave, and this situation has already claimed the lives of at least 2,500 people on both sides.

The experts emphasized that indiscriminate violence targeting innocent civilians, whether by Hamas or Israeli forces, is absolutely prohibited under international law and amounts to a war crime. They have voiced concerns about a severe humanitarian crisis in the Gaza enclave and the inescapable risk of starvation faced by its population, describing intentional starvation as a crime against humanity.

Gaza, already suffering from a complete blockade by Israel, is now on the brink of running out of essential supplies, including food, water, electricity, and medical resources. Aid is unable to reach the 2.3 million residents of the besieged enclave, and approximately 220,000 displaced people are seeking refuge in schools managed by the UN agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA.

To address this crisis, UN humanitarian agencies are doing their best to support Gaza’s population. The UN World Food Programme (WFP) and UNRWA are working together to deliver food and supplies to displaced individuals. However, they stress that their food assistance stocks are running low and have called for urgent aid access.

Tragically, UNRWA has reported that 12 of its personnel have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7, highlighting the critical need for the protection of UN staff and civilians.

The experts have called for accountability for the crimes committed by Hamas and have also condemned Israel’s indiscriminate attacks against Palestinian civilians in Gaza, along with the tightening of the unlawful blockade against the enclave.

The situation in Gaza is dire, with more than 650,000 people running out of water, dwindling medical supplies, and hospitals at risk due to power shortages. The Red Cross has issued a stark warning that hospitals could soon turn into “morgues” without immediate aid.

The Israeli government’s decision to not allow aid into Gaza, despite international calls, has exacerbated the crisis. The Israeli energy minister has stated that no humanitarian assistance will be provided until Israeli abductees are returned home, leading to further concerns about the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The Israeli military has committed to completely eliminating Hamas through extensive airstrikes and an expected ground invasion, intensifying the conflict.

The U.N. experts have specifically criticized Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for using derogatory language to describe Gazans, further dehumanizing the Palestinian people. They have called for immediate negotiations of a ceasefire, humanitarian aid corridors, and the release of captives on both sides to address the crisis.

In the midst of this escalating conflict, the U.N. is urging all parties to prioritize the protection of innocent civilians and to seek peaceful solutions to end the suffering in the region.