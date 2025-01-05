Israr Khattak wins Second Karachi Marathon

Israr Khattak from Peshawar achieved a remarkable victory in the second edition of the Karachi Marathon, completing the full marathon in an impressive time of 2 hours, 29 minutes, and 58 seconds.

The outstanding performance earned him the top position in Pakistan’s largest marathon event, which attracted hundreds of both professional and amateur runners.

The event, recognized by World Athletics, was held on a pleasant Sunday morning, drawing participants from various regions of Pakistan and beyond. Runners from countries such as the United States, Poland, Japan, and Germany joined competitors from cities including Islamabad, Karachi, and Quetta.

In the full marathon, Muhammad Riaz from Bahawalpur finished in second place, completing the race in 2 hours, 32 minutes, and 10 seconds. The half marathon concluded with an exhilarating finish, where Muhammad Akhtar from Sahiwal emerged as the winner, finishing in 1 hour, 12 minutes, and 8 seconds. Muhammad Qasim from Sialkot and Muhammad Usman from Attock secured the second and third positions, respectively.

In the women’s half marathon, Mumtaz Naimat from Gilgit triumphed with a time of 1 hour, 43 minutes, and 0 seconds.

Race Director Shoaib Nizami emphasized the importance of the event, noting that it provided local runners with an opportunity to qualify for prestigious international competitions such as the Boston Marathon. He also remarked on the significant increase in female participation, highlighting the event’s growing relevance.

The marathon featured a 42.2-kilometer full marathon, a 21.1-kilometer half marathon, and a 5-kilometer fun race, all set along a picturesque route from Sea View to the Golf Club. Full marathon participants covered a distance of 42.2 kilometers, while half marathon runners completed 21.1 kilometers, with a return loop from the Golf Club.

First-time participants, including Mustansar Bandooqwala, a hiker who transitioned to running, and 66-year-old Mazhar Valjee, who described the event as a source of positivity for Karachi, shared their inspiring experiences. Additionally, 72-year-old Feroz Rizvi, the oldest participant, contributed to the event’s vibrant atmosphere.