Istehkam-e-Pakistan forms regional committees across Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party on Tuesday announced the formation of regional committees in various divisions across the country, ARY News reported.

The party’s Secretary General, Aamir Mahmood Kiani issued a notification with the approval of Patron-in-Chief and President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.

According to the notification, the regional committees have been established in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi divisions, with the aim of strengthening the party’s organizational structure.

Prominent party members including Muhammad Ras, Khalid Mahmood, Shoaib Siddiqui, and others have been appointed to lead the regional committee, Lahore.

Similarly, Rana Nazir, Chaudhry Akhlaq, and Mamoon Tarar have been appointed to lead the Gujranwala regional committee.

The Faisalabad regional committee will be headed by Ajmal Cheema, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, and other dedicated party members.

Meanwhile, in Sahiwal, the regional committee includes Nouman Langriyal, Norez Shakoor, and the Dewan Brothers. Raja Yaser, Fayyaz Hassan Chohan, and Sheikh Tariq will be leading the Rawalpindi regional committee.

These regional committees are expected to play a vital role in mobilizing party workers, coordinating activities, and promoting the party’s agenda in their respective areas.