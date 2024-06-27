‘IT companies to be fully facilitated for investments in Pakistan’

Minister of State for Information Technology & Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has assured to extend full facilitation to the IT companies for investments in Pakistan.

Addressing a delegation of Swedish companies in Islamabad today, she mentioned that Special Investment Facilitation Council is facilitating investment in diverse sectors.

The Minister of State said digitization of economy is top priority of the present government. She said we have kicked off with the digitization of the Federal Board of Revenue.

She said approval has been given for the establishment of national digitization commission to be headed by the prime minister and represented by the four provinces.

Read more: Pakistan earns $2.5 billion from IT services’ export

Pakistan earned US $2.593 billion by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first ten months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows a growth of 20.41 per cent as compared with the US $2.135 billion earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the export grew by 24.55 per cent as it surged from US $1.729 billion last year to US $2.153 billion during July-April 2023-24.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 10.80 per cent, from US$ 633.107 million to US$ 701.456 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services also surged by 19.24 per cent, from US$ 4.793 million to US$ 5.715 million.