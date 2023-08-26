IT director of Islamia university arrested on corruption charges

BAHAWALPUR: The anti-corruption authorities apprehended the Information Technology (IT) Director of Islamia University, Rizwan Majid, on corruption charges, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the IT Director of Islamic University, Rizwan Majid, was arrested by anti-corruption officials in connection with a case filed against him and others two days ago.

Anti-corruption authorities have also obtained a three day physical remand for the arrested accused.

In a statement, the anti-corruption officials claimed that Rizwan Majid was allegedly involved in Rs one million corruption in Rahim Yar Khan – Khwaja Fareed University – three years ago.

The anti-corruption officials further claimed that Rizwan Majid was a key figure in a project worth Rs406 million at Islamia University, Bahawalpur. He was accused of corruption on a large scale in a public-private partnership project and made an unscrupulous payment of Rs 406 million without completing the work.

Meanwhile, the authorities are conducting raids to arrest other responsible individuals in the case.

On the other hand, a significant development came to light in the Islamia University Bahawalpur scandal, the Governor of Punjab established a one-member tribunal to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The governor of Punjab issued a notification stating that the newly constituted tribunal will be operated under Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar, a seasoned legal expert known for his commitment to upholding justice.

A formal notification regarding the formation of the tribunal has been issued, signaling the commencement of a thorough and impartial inquiry into the allegations of abuse and drug misuse within the university.