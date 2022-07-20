Presently it is better for us to quit government, says Senator Abdul Karim

ISLAMABAD: Presently it is better for us to quit the government, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Senator Abdul Karim while hinting at quitting the government in an exclusive chat with ARY News.

Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith chief and an ally to the government Hafiz Abdul Karim said that, “It was better for us not to take reins of the government”. “Why we clean the dirt caused by someone else,” he questioned. ” Those who had facilitated this dirt to come, should clean it themselves,” he further said.

“If we have to govern the country, we shouldn’t accept the IMF conditions of weighing down the people,” he said. “Either we should offer relief to the people, if not, stepping down the government,” he said.

“The allies communique was joint but the majority opinion was the same, which is mine,” he said.

He said the defeat in by-elections was unexpected and alarming, as anyone gets PML-N ticket used to win election in Lahore.

Abdul Karim said that political results and judicial decisions bring instability in the country. “Whatsapp and closed door decisions bring instability with them,” he added.

Comments