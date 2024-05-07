IT labs to be established in Islamabad’s educational institutions

The Ministry of Education and Vocational Training has decided to establish sixteen state-of-the-art IT labs in educational institutions of Islamabad with the cooperation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

SIFC was formed to attract investments from friendly countries in identified sectors through an empowered organization that serves as a ‘single-window’ platform for facilitation, and to improve the ease of doing business for potential investors through a ‘Whole of Government Approach’ – achieving optimal horizontal-vertical synergy and facilitation by the Pakistan Army.

In these modern IT labs, the youth will be taught the latest skills, which will increase employment opportunities for them.

These IT labs will be built in sixteen-degree colleges located in different areas of Islamabad.

Read more: SIFC focusing on development of Yak farming in Pakistan

In these IT labs, students will be given six-month courses in block chain, data science, artificial intelligence (AI) and game development.

In the first phase, courses will be offered to about 1,000 students, which are being introduced keeping in view the market demand.

These courses have been developed by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission in collaboration with renowned universities like NUST, National Skills University, COMSATS and NUML.

These courses will start in the second week of this month. About three thousand and six hundred students have registered for these courses.